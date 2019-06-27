TOWN OF BURLINGTON OPEN BOOK: With the town assessor, 1-3 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.
CITY OF BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12 p.m. (closed session), 12:15 p.m. (open session), 10th Floor Conference Room, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.