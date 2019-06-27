{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON OPEN BOOK: With the town assessor, 1-3 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

CITY OF BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 12 p.m. (closed session), 12:15 p.m. (open session), 10th Floor Conference Room, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

