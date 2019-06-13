{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 13

ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 8:30 a.m., Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village Hall (Wind Point Lighthouse), 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

