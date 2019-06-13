Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 13
ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 8:30 a.m., Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village Hall (Wind Point Lighthouse), 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.