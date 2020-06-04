Meetings for Thursday, June 4

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 4
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA BOARD OF REVIEW ADJOURNMENT MEETING: 9 a.m., Conference Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
WIND POINT PERSONNEL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, meeting link: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=m7f891b530403138aecb64f83519e3909 with meeting number 126 765 1792 and password UJzFxxN28f3, to join via phone call +1-408-418-9388 with access code 126 765 1792 and password 85939962.
