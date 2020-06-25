Meetings for Thursday, June 25
Meetings for Thursday, June 25

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 25

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., to join virtually, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81747421192?pwd=LytVeHhlWExhUjlWK3Voc1EzNlJydz09 with password: 441655 or https://zoom.us/join with webinar ID 817 4742 1192 and password 441655, or call (312) 626-6799.

WIND LAKE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

