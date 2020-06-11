Meetings for Thursday, June 11

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 11
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CITY OF RACINE: The Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can call 1-844-992-4726; access code: 132 265 3102.
CITY OF RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can watch live via Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or call 1-884-992-4726; access code: 132 718 9027.
GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.
NORTH BAY/WIND POINT JOINT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Wind Point Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. Internet meeting Llink: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=mdce5c66319390f4d4b864796171f05a7; Meeting number: 126 891 7914; Password: BMhM75xU48M. Phone: (408) 418-9388; access code: 126 891 7914; password: 453155
VILLAGE OF UNION GROVE: 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can call 414-323-1463; access code: 117 704 567#.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!