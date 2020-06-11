Meetings for Thursday, June 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, June 11

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CITY OF RACINE: The Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can call 1-844-992-4726; access code: 132 265 3102.

CITY OF RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 7 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can watch live via Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or call 1-884-992-4726; access code: 132 718 9027.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Building, 925 15th Ave.

NORTH BAY/WIND POINT JOINT VILLAGE BOARD MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Wind Point Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. Internet meeting Llink: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=mdce5c66319390f4d4b864796171f05a7; Meeting number: 126 891 7914; Password: BMhM75xU48M. Phone: (408) 418-9388; access code: 126 891 7914; password: 453155

VILLAGE OF UNION GROVE: 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. Those wishing to observe the meeting can call 414-323-1463; access code: 117 704 567#.

