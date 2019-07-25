{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 25

BURLINGTON BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS: 10 a.m., Training Room, Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.

BURLINGTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Library Meeting Room, 166 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

