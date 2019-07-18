TOWN OF BURLINGTON BOARD OF REVIEW: 4 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Room B-108, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments