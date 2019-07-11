{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings for Thursday, July 11 TOWN OF BURLINGTON PLANNING AND ZONING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Taylor Complex, Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 3:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall (Wind Point Lighthouse), 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

