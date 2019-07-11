Meetings for Thursday, July 11 TOWN OF BURLINGTON PLANNING AND ZONING COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Taylor Complex, Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 3:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.
WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall (Wind Point Lighthouse), 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
