Meetings for Thursday, July 9

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 9

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road. To join via conference call, call 701.802.5429 and use access code #6330779.

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave. Will include a closed session.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. For access to the meeting, call: 1-844-992-4726; access code: 132 473 3183

RACINE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 3 p.m. Meeting will be held virtually. Access the meeting by phone at 1 (844) 922-4726 Access Code: 132 235 1166

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.