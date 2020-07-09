Meetings for Thursday, July 9

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 9
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road. To join via conference call, call 701.802.5429 and use access code #6330779.
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave. Will include a closed session.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. For access to the meeting, call: 1-844-992-4726; access code: 132 473 3183
RACINE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 3 p.m. Meeting will be held virtually. Access the meeting by phone at 1 (844) 922-4726 Access Code: 132 235 1166
ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!