Meetings for Thursday, July 30

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING : 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join with Google Meet at meet.google.com/rbi-cjju-zvp or by phone by calling +1 848-209-6065 with pin 548 275 114#.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: Special session, 4 p.m. To join Zoom Meeting, go online to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83282981964; Meeting ID: 832 8298 1964. One tap mobile, +13017158592,,83282981964# U.S. (Germantown) or +13126266799,,83282981964# US (Chicago). Dial by your location: +1-301-715-8592 U.S. (Germantown) or +1-312-626-6799 U.S. (Chicago), Meeting ID: 832 8298 1964, Find your local number online at : https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb6MVSKMAs.