Meetings for Thursday, July 16

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 16

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION MEETING: 9 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; maximum number of attendees is 16.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio conferencing via Ring Central. Access via dial-in number: 1-720-902-7700; meeting ID: 148 572 5029#; password: 016124.

VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WIND POINT BOARD OF REVIEW: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

