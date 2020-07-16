Meetings for Thursday, July 16

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, July 16
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION MEETING: 9 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; maximum number of attendees is 16.
CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION MEETING: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio conferencing via Ring Central. Access via dial-in number: 1-720-902-7700; meeting ID: 148 572 5029#; password: 016124.
VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WIND POINT BOARD OF REVIEW: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
