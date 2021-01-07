 Skip to main content
Meetings for Thursday, Jan. 7
MEETINGS

Meetings for Thursday, Jan. 7

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1 (844) 992-4726 with access code 132 491 3308.

WIND POINT PERSONNEL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=m81272d5effd2dc7822bec40fa4fd19cd with meeting number 126 494 1503 and password JVfXaz62By2 or by calling +1-415-655-0001 with access code 126 494 1503 and passcode 58392962.

