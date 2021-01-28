 Skip to main content
Meetings for Thursday, Jan. 28
MEETINGS

Meetings for Thursday, Jan. 28

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81279979284?pwd=UTZEaWc2ekVyOFBTdXRKZElNVkNUQT09 with passcode 441655 and ID 812 7997 9284 or by calling (312) 626-6799.

BURLINGTON AIRPORT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 703 Airport Drive.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with access code 949 334 394#.

