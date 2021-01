Meetings for Thursday, Jan. 21

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON LAND USE PLAN REVISION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84875221923?pwd=Y0xpUVBzNURlVXpxT3pOVzBTR2JXQT09 with passcode 441655 and webinar ID 848 7522 1923 or by calling (312) 626 6799.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 868 0535 1366, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 86805351366# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86805351366.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 877-568-4106 with access code 807-092-981 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or http://www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

