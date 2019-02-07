Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 7
CALEDONIA/MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT PARKS COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Park Hall, Caledonia/Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 3:30 p.m., Training Room, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE RECREATION AND PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
