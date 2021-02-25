Meetings for Thursday, Feb. 25

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 859 8921 0425, via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 85989210425# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85989210425, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 847 8655 8132, via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 84786558132# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84786558132, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

