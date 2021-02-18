Meetings for Thursday, Feb. 18

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON LAND USE PLAN REVISION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, join by calling 701-802-5429 with access code #6330779.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., join by calling 844-992-4726 with access code 182 427 8311.

WALWORTH COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Sheriff’s Meeting Room, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 1770 County Road NN, join at https://jcmicollab01.co.walworth.wi.us/call/0313615 or by calling 262-741-7851 or 7851 (in county) with access code 0313615.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION/SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

