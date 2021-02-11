Meetings for Thursday, Feb. 11

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
ELMWOOD PARK BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
RACINE DUE PROCESS BOARD: 1 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1 312 626 6799 with passcode 554148, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-571-317-3122 with access code 400-599-053.
WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/94301302741?pwd=RXZtR3VJMTR4VEJydWdLaHZOSWt3dz09 or by calling 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 943 0130 2741 and passcode 454442.