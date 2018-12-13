Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD PUBLIC HEALTH MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Public Works and Development Services Conference Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
UNION GROVE RECREATION AND PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.