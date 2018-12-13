Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 13

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

ELMWOOD PARK VILLAGE BOARD PUBLIC HEALTH MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Building 3, 3131 Taylor Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Public Works and Development Services Conference Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE RECREATION AND PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

