Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 5
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5

BROWNS LAKE SANITARY DISTRICT: 5 p.m., Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will begin in a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING: 5:30 p.m., iMET Center, Gateway Technical College, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

RACINE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News