Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 5

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5
BROWNS LAKE SANITARY DISTRICT: 5 p.m., Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will begin in a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE DOWNTOWN AREA DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING: 5:30 p.m., iMET Center, Gateway Technical College, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.
RACINE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
SOUTH SHORE FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE/EMS OVERSIGHT BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Training Room, Sturtevant Public Safety Building, 2801 89th St.