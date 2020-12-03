Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 3

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 820 8085 1467, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 82080851467# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82080851467, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1 (844) 992-4726 with access code 132 334 1922.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!