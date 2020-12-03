 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 3
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 820 8085 1467, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 82080851467# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82080851467, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1 (844) 992-4726 with access code 132 334 1922.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News