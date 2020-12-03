Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 820 8085 1467, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 82080851467# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82080851467, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.