Meetings for Thursday, Dec. 10

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 874 6454 0108, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 87464540108# or via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87464540108, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or by calling 1-877-568-4106 with access code 737-580-229.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 1 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or by calling 1-877-309-2073 with access code 190-675-197.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 431 1164.

WIND POINT BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=mbba72aa3f5f85fed with meeting number 126 966 4421 and password C2HhebQv6J3.

