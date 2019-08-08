{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8

BURLINGTON TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

