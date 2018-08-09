Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 9
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Public Works and Development Services Conference Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.