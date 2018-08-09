Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 9

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Room B114, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT STORM WATER DRAINAGE COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS, PARKS AND FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Public Works and Development Services Conference Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE LOAN BOARD OF REVIEW: 8:30 a.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Room A, Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments