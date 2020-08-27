Meetings for Thursday, Aug. 27

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join online at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81279979284?pwd=UTZEaWc2ekVyOFBTdXRKZElNVkNUQT09 with password 441655, create an account at http://zoom.us/join with webinar ID 812 7997 9284 and password 441655, call at (312) 626-6799.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 9:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ryan Moe/Michael Young Memorial Park, 67th Drive.
