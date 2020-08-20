Meetings for Thursday, Aug. 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/84875221923?pwd=Y0xpUVBzNURlVXpxT3pOVzBTR2JXQT09 with webinar ID 848 7522 1923 and passcode 441655, find your local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kECqui4EQ.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT BOARD OF HEALTH: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access via dial-in number is 1 (720) 902-7700 with meeting ID 149 738 4496# and password 027733.

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m., virtual meeting, dial-in at 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 910 1101 3465.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

