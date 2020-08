Meetings for Thursday, Aug. 13

Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WIND POINT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Ln. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use Cisco WebEx to phone in and listen. To listen and/or watch the meeting you may use the below options. Join by Internet Via WebEx App: villageofwindpoint.my.webex.com/villageofwindpoint.my/j.php?MTID=me6587322785c31c5a51b1b4f46d6371f; meeting number: 126 224 3619; Password: WuqHPMm2p67. Join by phone: 1-415-655-0001; Access code: 126 224 3619; Passcode: 98747662.