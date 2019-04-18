Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 18

CALEDONIA SPECIAL JOINT PARK COMMISSION: 10:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: 5:30 p.m., Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia.

CITY OF BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Room B109, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD SPECIAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

