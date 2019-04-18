Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 18
CALEDONIA SPECIAL JOINT PARK COMMISSION: 10:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CENTRAL RACINE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: 5:30 p.m., Health Department, 10005 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia.
CITY OF BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.
MOUNT PLEASANT PARKS AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m., Room B109, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Emily Lee Room, Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD SPECIAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.