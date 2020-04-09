Meetings for Thursday, April 9
Meetings for Thursday, April 9

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 9

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., The meeting will be held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. To watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone, go online to global.gotomeeting.com/join/918332949. You can also dial in using your phone bay calling 646-749-3112, access code: 918-332-949

