Meetings for Thursday, April 9

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 9
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
STURTEVANT PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., The meeting will be held via phone conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. To watch the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone, go online to global.gotomeeting.com/join/918332949. You can also dial in using your phone bay calling 646-749-3112, access code: 918-332-949
