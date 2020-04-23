Meetings for Thursday, April 23

Meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 23
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:30 P.M. Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81747421192?pwd=LytVeHhlWExhUjlWK3Voc1EzNlJydz09; Password: 441655. Phone-in: (312) 626-6799, Webinar ID: 817 4742 1192, Password: 441655.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6 p.m., HARC office, 837 Main St., Racine.
WIND POINT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road. To listen and/or watch the meeting: Web Ex Meeting Link: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=m7d01ee7cdfdc807bcbed1fb4ac4f4cc8. Phone-in: 1-408-418-9388; Access Code: 627 172 965. If you have problems accessing the meeting, please contact 262-639-3524.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!