Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23
MOUNT PLEASANT SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC HEARING: 4:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
NORTH CAPE SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, North Cape School, 11926 W. Highway K, Raymond.
RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RAYMOND PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
