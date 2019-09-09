{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9

BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 10 a.m., The Loop Commons, 488 Milwaukee Ave.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m. (executive session), Franklin Room; 6 p.m. (work session), Mygatts Room. Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Noon, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

