Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 9
BURLINGTON HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 10 a.m., The Loop Commons, 488 Milwaukee Ave.
CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m. (executive session), Franklin Room; 6 p.m. (work session), Mygatts Room. Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Noon, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
YORKVILLE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
