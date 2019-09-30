Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; the Village Board reserves the right to recess the special session.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: Notice of quorum gathering, 6:30 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, to discuss Youth in Governance group project.
RACINE UNIFIED LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Services Center (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Services Center (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY & LEGAL COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary, 817 West Main St., Waterford; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
