Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; the Village Board reserves the right to recess the special session.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: Notice of quorum gathering, 6:30 p.m., Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, to discuss Youth in Governance group project.

RACINE UNIFIED LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Services Center (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Services Center (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

STURTEVANT ADMINISTRATION, PERSONNEL, POLICY & LEGAL COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary, 817 West Main St., Waterford; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

