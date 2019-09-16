Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Committee of the Whole (5:30 p.m.), School Board (7 p.m.), Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road, Muskego.
RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UW EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Conference Room A, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
