Meetings for Monday, Sept. 28

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 834 6980 9096, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 83469809096# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83469809096.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 834 3871 4103, join via one-touch telephone +16465588656,, 83438714103# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83438714103.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.