Meetings for Monday, Sept. 28

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 834 6980 9096, join via one-touch telephone tel: +13126266799,, 83469809096# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83469809096.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 834 3871 4103, join via one-touch telephone +16465588656,, 83438714103# or join via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83438714103.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY LEPC: 10 a.m., virtual meeting, join at https://zoom.us/j/6176614108?pwd=ckR3OUtpdXc1eWpUZ2hDM2pDWTkrdz09 with meeting ID 617 661 4108 and passcode 5cg8BB.
RACINE UNIFIED PUBLIC HEARING ON BUDGET: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join meeting at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/93766549959 with meeting ID 937 6654 9959 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 937 6654 9959.
RACINE UNIFIED PUBLIC HEARING ON EDUACTOR EFFECTIVENESS WAIVER: 5:45 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join meeting at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/95034529182 with meeting ID 950 3452 9182 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 950 3452 9182.
RACINE UNIFIED REGULAR BOARD BUSINESS: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join meeting at https://rusd-org.zoom/j/98432275262 with meeting ID 984 3227 5262 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 984 3227 5262.
RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
ROCHESTER PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow the Public Works Committee, Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Leider Park, 8th Ave. and High St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!