Meetings for Monday, Sept. 27

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into a open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/cityofracineWI/ or Telephone: (301)715-8592 with Webinar ID: 878 6336 3561, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.