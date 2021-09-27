 Skip to main content
Meetings for Monday, Sept. 27
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, Sept. 27

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into a open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/cityofracineWI/ or Telephone: (301)715-8592 with Webinar ID: 878 6336 3561, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-363-1463 with conference ID 526-370-279#.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WIND POINT PUBLIC WORKS, UTILITIES & ENVIRONMENT COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88150112292?pwd=WERtRlJJTDFyYUZjbHlOem9pTXFQdz09 or call 312-626-6799 with Meeting ID: 881 5011 2292 and Passcode: 706292.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

