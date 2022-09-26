Meetings for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC HEARING: 6 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 207B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC HEARING ON THE BUDGET: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/94412108746 with meeting ID 944 1210 8746 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 944 1210 8746.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD BUSINESS: 7 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/95710471344 with meeting ID 957 1047 1344 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 957 1047 1344.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.