Meetings for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84487080075?pwd=M1JUVGMyekxaYUFpR2F3cStZZnZWZz09 with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726, Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 844 8708 0075 and Passcode: 973726 or Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kUxXzqepd, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.