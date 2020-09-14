Meetings for Monday, Sept. 14

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/2378826100?pwd=OENLVEFNWTlMTjI4NlZOZWZ2TnNOQT09 with meeting ID 237 882 6100 and passcode 4pfwVV, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join Zoom meeting via https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/93636413151 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151, join via teleconference at 301-715-8592 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.