 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meetings for Monday, Sept. 14
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, Sept. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Gymnasium, 400 McCanna Parkway, will be in a closed session.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Burlington High School Auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Burlington High School Auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA PARKS & RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/2378826100?pwd=OENLVEFNWTlMTjI4NlZOZWZ2TnNOQT09 with meeting ID 237 882 6100 and passcode 4pfwVV, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join Zoom meeting via https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/93636413151 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151, join via teleconference at 301-715-8592 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., masks are required and social distance seating, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School Commons, 921 W. Main St.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News