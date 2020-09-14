Meetings for Monday, Sept. 14

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Gymnasium, 400 McCanna Parkway, will be in a closed session.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Burlington High School Auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Burlington High School Auditorium, 400 McCanna Parkway, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA PARKS & RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required.
DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/2378826100?pwd=OENLVEFNWTlMTjI4NlZOZWZ2TnNOQT09 with meeting ID 237 882 6100 and passcode 4pfwVV, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join Zoom meeting via https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/93636413151 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151, join via teleconference at 301-715-8592 with meeting ID: 936 3641 3151.
ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Performance Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave., masks are required and social distance seating, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School Commons, 921 W. Main St.
YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
