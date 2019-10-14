{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.

MOUNT PLEASANT SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m. (joint meeting with Village Board Committee of the Whole), Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.

RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE LANDMARKS PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Noon, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD AND PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

