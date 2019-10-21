{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 21

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: immediately following the Legislative/Licensing Committee meeting at 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: special session, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE BOARD OF CEMETERY COMMISSIONERS: 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 130, 730 Washington Ave. 

RACINE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, Auditorium, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL:  7 p.m., City Hall, Room 205, 730 Washington Ave. 

RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

ROCHESTER HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary, 817 West Main St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WIND POINT PERSONNEL, FINANCE AND INSURANCE COMMITTEE: 1 p.m., Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road.

