Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:15 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATIONAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 7 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road. The board will adjourn to closed session.

RACINE BOARD OF CEMETERY COMMISSIONERS: 4:30 p.m., Room 130, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE COUNTY 911 OPERATIONS COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., closed session, Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

ROCHESTER ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

RAYMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., School, 2659 76th St.

RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., closed session, Library, School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, Waterford.

WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, Waterford.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments