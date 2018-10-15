CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:15 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD OF TRUSTEES INFORMATIONAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 7 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road. The board will adjourn to closed session.
RACINE BOARD OF CEMETERY COMMISSIONERS: 4:30 p.m., Room 130, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
RACINE COUNTY 911 OPERATIONS COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., closed session, Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.
ROCHESTER ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
RAYMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., School, 2659 76th St.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., closed session, Library, School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, Waterford.
WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, Waterford.
