Meetings for Monday, Oct. 22
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., closed session, Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road.
DROUGHT SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING AND BUDGET HEARING: 6:30 p.m., Conference Room, Drought School, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road, Norway.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE DOWNTOWN DESIGN REVIEW: 4:30 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 6 p.m., closed session, Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St. The committee will adjourn to executive session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND TOWN BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: immediately following Public Works Committee meeting, Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St.
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., School, 100 Field Drive.
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., school’s large group instruction area, 100 Field Drive.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.
