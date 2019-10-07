Meetings scheduled
for Monday, Oct. 7
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: Special session, 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special sessions, 5:15 p.m. and immediately following the Village Board meeting at 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Regular session, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:15 p.m. (tour of the REAL School classrooms) and 7 p.m. (work session), SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.
TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary, 817 West Main St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.