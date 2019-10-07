{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled

for Monday, Oct. 7

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: Special session, 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special sessions, 5:15 p.m. and immediately following the Village Board meeting at 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Regular session, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 3 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:15 p.m. (tour of the REAL School classrooms) and 7 p.m. (work session), SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen Elementary, 817 West Main St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments