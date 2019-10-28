{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: Special board meeting to discuss and approve budget, 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DROUGHT ELEMENTARY ANNUAL MEETING AND BUDGET HEARING: 6:30 p.m., school conference room, 21016 W. Seven Mile Road, Norway.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Muskego High School, Room 243, W183 S8750 Racine Ave., Muskego.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Muskego High School, Room 243, W183 S8750 Racine Ave., Muskego. Starting in closed session to discuss personnel matters; reconvening in open session at 8 p.m.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 5 p.m., Norway Municipal Building, Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, north entrance, 1717 Taylor Ave., Classroom C.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Raymond Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Yorkville Village Board Room.

