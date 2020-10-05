Meetings for Monday, Oct. 5

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 864 4252 8216, join via one-touch telephone at tel: +13126266799,, 86442528216# or join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86442528216, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 874 8573 2821, join via one-touch telephone at tel:+13126266799,, 87485732821# or join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87485732821.
MOUNT PLEASANT 2021 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE UNIFIED LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/97838130024 with meeting ID 978 3813 0024 or by calling 1-301-715-8592 with meeting ID 978 3813 0024.
RACINE UNIFIED WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/97369475173 with meeting ID 973 6947 5173 or by calling 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 973 6947 5173.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 293 132 642#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall Basement, 123 N. River St.
WATERFORD COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (CDA): 6 p.m., Village Hall Basement, 123 N. River St.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School Commons, 921 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
