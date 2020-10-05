Meetings for Monday, Oct. 5

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings are required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 864 4252 8216, join via one-touch telephone at tel: +13126266799,, 86442528216# or join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86442528216, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 874 8573 2821, join via one-touch telephone at tel:+13126266799,, 87485732821# or join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87485732821.

MOUNT PLEASANT 2021 BUDGET WORKSHOP: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.