Meetings for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 25

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

NORWAY J7 SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNUAL MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Ms. Cushing’s Room, 21016 W. 7 Mile Road.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via Zoom https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82900894976 or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 829 0089 4976.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at US: 1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 846 9950 9919.