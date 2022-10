Meetings for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 3 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 207 A/B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 207 A/B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall,730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR A RIBBON CUTTING AND OPEN HOUSE: 3:30 p.m., Racine County Public Health Division, 9531 Rayne Road.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD POLICY INDICATORS SUBCOMMITTEE: 1 p.m., Trautwein Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD BUSINESS: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/95710471344 with meeting ID 957 1047 1344 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 957 1047 1344.

RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

ROCHESTER PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Public Works Committee, Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Washington-Caldwell School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., DPW Building, 801 Ela Ave.

WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 ANNUAL MEETING: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School Library, 921 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Fox River Middle School Library, 921 W. Main St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session, meeting available through Facebook Live.