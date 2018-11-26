Meetings scheduled for
Monday, Nov. 26
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi Media Area, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St.
