Monday, Nov. 26

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Multi Media Area, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St.

