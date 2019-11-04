Meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA PERSONAL COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, starting in a closed session and will reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Ln.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD BUDGET MEETING: 6 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Road.
RACINE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, room 303, 730 Washington Ave.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., starting in a closed session and will reconvene into an open session.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Yorkville Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will begin in closed session and will reconvene into an open session.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Yorkville Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
